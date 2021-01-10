BREAKING: House Will Proceed With Legislation to Impeach President Trump

In the latest updates following the storming of the Capitol last Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement in a letter addressed to colleagues late Sunday. She says the House will act with solemnity but also urgency with days remaining before President Trump leaves office on January 20th.

Speaker Pelosi stated that Trump is an “imminent threat” to democracy and to the Constitution. Two Republican senators have also called for President Trump to be removed from office immediately.

President Trump enters the last days of his presidency facing a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after an assault on the Capitol building in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

The President is planning to lash out against the companies that have now denied him his Twitter and Facebook bullhorns. And aides hope he will spend his last days trying to trumpet his policy accomplishments, beginning with a trip to Alamo, Texas Tuesday.

We are also learning that President Trump has no plans to resign. Nor will he turn power over to Vice President Pence and ask him for a pardon. That’s according to top White House advisers who have spoken with the highest ranking members of Mr. Trump’s Cabinet, including Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Vice President Pence and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Stay with Nine and Ten News as we work to bring you more details.

UPDATE (7:55 PM): President Trump will be traveling to the U.S-Mexico border on Tuesday, and will be resuming official duties.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will move on a motion brought by Congressman Jamie Raskin that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment to remove President Trump from office Monday.

Pelosi says Vice President Pence will have 24 hours to respond.

If Vice President Pence does not respond, Speaker Pelosi and the House will proceed with the Articles of Impeachment, which have been drafted but not yet introduced.