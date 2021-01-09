Michigan Health Officials Report 2,706 Coronavirus Cases, 222 Deaths

Michigan Health Officials are reporting 2,706 new coronavirus cases, and 222 deaths.

However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that 207 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 519,082 total confirmed cases, and 13,354 total confirmed deaths.

As of Friday, 415,079 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

District Health Department #10 is reporting that 1,400 coronavirus vaccines were administered Friday during clinics in their ten county jurisdictions.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our staff who put in an enormous effort to vaccinate almost 1,400 individuals on Friday,” said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for the department. “The work that went into accomplishing this operation was significant and our team is prepared to do the same at vaccine clinics throughout the week next week and the coming weeks and months.”

Vaccine totals by county for the Friday clinics include:

Crawford: 103, Kalkaska: 108, Lake: 50, Manistee: 178, Mason: 160, Mecosta: 199, Missaukee: 69, Newaygo: 185, Oceana: 148, and Wexford: 196

The department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in all ten counties starting Monday, with clinics scheduled through Saturday.

The department says the clinics are by appointment only, and are only for those in Phase 1A and some in Phase 1B, including those who are 65 years and older, first responders such as police and fire, and jail and corrections staff.

You can learn more about District Health Department #10’s clinics here.