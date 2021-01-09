Last Survivor of Carl D. Bradley Shipwreck Passes Away

The last living survivor of the Carl D. Bradley shipwreck has passed away.

Frank Mays was one of just two men who survived the night the Bradley sank in Lake Michigan on November 18, 1958. 33 men died that night and 23 of them were from Rogers City.

In recent years, Mays has traveled the world sharing his story of survival

He was known as a master storyteller and loved talking to people about his life.

Mays was 89 years old and will be missed by all who knew him and had the honor to meet him.