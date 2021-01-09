Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags In Honor Of Master Sergeant Jeffrey Saum

Governor Whitmer has ordered for the U.S and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Master Sergeant Jeffrey Saum, who was laid to rest Saturday.

“Our state mourns the loss of Army Master Sergeant Jeffrey Saum as he is laid to rest today,” Governor Whitmer said. “The flags will be lowered to honor his life and signal our gratitude for his selfless service to our state and nation in the United States Army. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Master Sergeant Jeffrey Saum was born in the Republic of Panama on June 22nd, 1987.

He grew up in Big Rapids, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 2006. He joined the U.S. Army shortly thereafter, and had spent his entire career in active duty.

Master Sergeant Saum passed away on December 7th, 2020 at the age of 33.

He was previously deployed in support of Iraqi Freedom/Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, Special Operations Joint Task Force to Afghanistan, Operation Atlantic Resolve, and the CENTCOM Commanders Counter Terrorism Crisis Response Force to Iraq.

The State is encouraging Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff to honor Master Sergeant Saum.