Whitmer Urges Schools to Bring Students Back by March

In another press conference to update the state in the fight against COVID-19, Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not announce a plan to re-open Michigan’s restaurants but is pushing for our students to be back in class.

“Over the last nine months, medical experts and epidemiologists have closely been following the data and know now that schools can establish a low risk of transmission,” said Whitmer.

Many have said for months that schools are not the issue and now the state says the data backs that up.

Governor Whitmer is now urging all schools in Michigan to at least offer in-person learning by March 1st.

That is as long as the proper protocols are in place.

“Masks, distancing, cohorting students in smaller groups,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, “The outbreaks that are occurring across the country are not primarily in schools.”

Many, if not most, districts in Northern Michigan have already had in-person learning the entire year.

“And they should not stop now,” said Whitmer, “The schools have demonstrated that they can provide a safe learning environment.”

If schools are safe, that leads many to ask about indoor dining in restaurants. The ban on that is set to expire in a week but Whitmer says that data is not as conclusive, so no decision yet.

“Our tracing capabilities are underwhelming on that front,” said Whitmer, “I think that’s part of the data issue that we haven’t seen translate.”

With schools pushed to re-open, teachers can now begin getting vaccinated on Monday. The state making that choice with their eyes set on this plan but Whitmer says she doesn’t think vaccines need to be mandated for teachers.

“I don’t think that’s necessary,” said Whitmer, “People want to get this vaccine.”