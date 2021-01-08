Veterans Affairs Office to Start Scheduling Vaccinations

Veterans can start receiving vaccinations according to their priority group.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is going to start contacting veterans within the coming months.

Veterans will be asked to schedule an appointment.

But if you’re a veteran and want to be vaccinated, you don’t have to wait for the VA to contact you. You can express your interest by filling out this online form.

The next priority group will be adults 75 and older and some essential workers: including those in education, police, firefighters, and agriculture workers.