U.S. Sheds 140,000 Jobs in December

The U.S. shed 140,000 jobs in December, marking the first time employers have cut jobs since April.

It’s more evidence the economy is faltering as the pandemic tightens its grips on businesses.

The unemployment rate stayed at 6.7%, marking the first time it hasn’t fallen since April.

Friday’s numbers suggest that employers have rehired roughly all the workers they can afford to after having laid off more than 22 million in the spring.

The economy still has 9.9 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic sent it sinking into a deep recession nearly a year ago.