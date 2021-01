U.S. Reports More than 4,000 COVID-19 Deaths in Single Day

For the first time ever, the U.S. has recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.

In addition to the 4,000 deaths, the U.S. also reported 280,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The U.S. has confirmed more than 21.5 million cases since the pandemic began, and 365,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Nearly 6 million first-dose vaccines have been administered so far.