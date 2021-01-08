U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs Working to Help Military Veterans Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

There’s a new effort to help military veterans get the vaccine.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is reaching out to the men and women who have served in order to get them vaccinated.

They’re determining which people get into the clinic first by age and underlying health conditions.

The first clinic will take place on Jan. 18.

“We’re going to start at 8:30 and if Moderna can make sure we have 300 vaccines, our goal is to give 300 veterans their first Moderna vaccine. They’ll come back on February 15, on President’s Day, and get their second Moderna vaccine. In the meantime, we’ll be scheduling other clinics,” said Christine Sykes, Nurse Manager for Traverse City Veterans Affairs.

For veterans who’d like more information, click here or you can call their COVID-19 hotline at 989-321-4155.