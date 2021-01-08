Two Convicted Drug Dealers Sentenced in Charlevoix County

Two convicted drug dealers were sentenced Friday after selling drugs to an undercover officer in Charlevoix County.

Christopher Adams of Flint and Devon Eberhart of Charlevoix were sentenced to up to 20 years each in prison.

According to police, the two sold $2,100 worth of cocaine to the officer.

Following the sale, the two were pulled over, and police say they found a gun in the car.

Adams was convicted of conspiracy to deliver cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Eberhart was convicted of possession with intent to deliver meth.