Twitter Permanently Suspends President Trump’s Account

Twitter says it has banned President Trump from the social media platform.

They say it is due to “risk of further incitement of violence.”

President Donald Trump was locked out of his account for 12 hours earlier this week after riots stormed the U.S. Capitol to try and stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The president posted a video on Twitter telling the rioters that they are “very special” and that he loved them.

Five people died due to the events that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday, including a Capitol Police officer.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021