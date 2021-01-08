Top Michigan Prosecutor Asks for Tips on Who Joined Capitol Mob

A top federal prosecutor in Michigan is asking people to tip the FBI if they know who joined the Capitol mob.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider covers a 34-county area, including metro Detroit. He says investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence.

Six Michigan men were arrested by D.C. police, four of them were for curfew violations. One of them was arrested for unlawful entry and violating the curfew. Another faces gun charges.

This comes after U.S. Capitol Police say an officer died of injuries he received from the mob of Trump loyalists while on duty at the capitol.