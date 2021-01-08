Ski Resort Snow Machines Cause “Enhanced Snow” in Otsego Co.

Snow machines at ski resorts are causing some areas in Otsego County to experience “enhanced snow.” This is causing some slick conditions on the roads in the early morning.

Meteorologist Jeff Lutz with the National Weather Service in Gaylord, says it requires specific conditions for this to happen.

What happens is the artificial snow is being absorbed by the clouds and then carried by the wind downstream.

“That actually causes that super cool liquid water to actually fall out then as snow,” he said. “So, it enhances the amount of snow that we actually get and you can see that on our radar with a couple of small bands right from the two resorts.”

Some areas only receive an extra tenth of an inch of snow, but it can still be enough to make the road slippery.