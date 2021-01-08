Short’s Brewing Connects Community with Kegger Campground in Bellaire Winter Marketplace

Short’s Brewing in downtown Bellaire in Antrim County wants to connect community with their new Kegger Campground in the Bellaire Winter Marketplace. Surrounded with more than 700 kegs, the idea is to create individual campsites for people to come out and enjoy with small groups around a bonfire. All the while, the group can order food and drinks from the Short’s Pub across the street or other businesses in Bellaire.

The concept is a first come first serve basis so reservations are not required. Short’s founder and CEO, Joe Short just asks that people respect the spaces and maintain about a 90-minute stay so that others can enjoy the outdoor experience as well.

Masks are also required when walking around or not inside your campsite area.

People can pick up wood bundles to start a campfire and there are also smores kits as well. Tables and chairs surround the firepit with a partially enclosed keg wall.

The Kegger Campground is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more details check out the video posted above or click here for the Short’s Brewing website.

You can also click here for the Short’s Facebook page.