Sen. Gary Peters Reacts to Breakdown of Capitol Security

Senator Gary Peters was listening to the hearing on Wednesday when suddenly the Capitol building was breached by rioters. He said it was something he’ll never forget.

He blamed the security breach on Capitol Police leadership. “I want to be very clear, the men and women of the Capitol Police, individually, were outstanding and certainly worked and put themselves into harms way but I think there was a serious failure in the part of the leadership of the Capitol Police that did not anticipate as they should have what could possibly happen,” he said.

Sen. Peters said President Trump is responsible for inciting the riot and encouraging those in it. “He has basically acted in a way that we have never seen from a president of the United States that would incite this type of violent behavior,” he said. “It’s unacceptable and it needs to be called out which we’re in the process of doing.”

Peters and other senators are taking steps to try and get President Trump removed from office. “We’ve been pushing for the 25th amendment to be invoked,” he said. “Clearly, he is not suited to conduct the duties of the president and needs to be removed in my mind. We’re in a dangerous time right now and clearly the president is not focused on being the president of the United States and we need someone focused.”

He said the images from that day have greatly tarnished the reputation of the United States.