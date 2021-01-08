President Trump to Skip Joe Biden’s Inauguration

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

President Trump is the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip a successors inauguration. Johnson skipped Ulysses S. Grant’s first inauguration.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

John Adams (1801) and John Quincy Adams (1829) also refused to attend successor inaugurations.