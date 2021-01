Officer Injured By Mob in Capitol Dies of His Injuries

U.S. Capitol Police say an officer has died from injuries he received while on duty at the capitol during the riots.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured while engaging with the mob of Trump loyalists. He collapsed after returning to his division office and was taken to the hospital.

His death is being called a tragedy and will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and federal law enforcement.