Movies with Meg: Top Three Releases Heading into the Weekend

Watching moves from home has become a staple part of our lives these days. Plus, when you can get cozy on the couch with a new release, it’s even better.

Movie expert, Meg Weichman has the lowdown of her top three releases and what you can expect. As always, Meg has a little bit of something for everyone in the family.

Click on the video posted above to hear more about Meg’s top picks and what you can expect on video streaming platforms.