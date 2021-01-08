Michigan Officials Report 3,625 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting new 3,625 cases of the coronavirus and 38 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 516,376 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 13,132 COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, the state was at 512,751 confirmed cases with 13,094 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 30, 363,611 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

