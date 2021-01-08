Mecosta Co. Deputies Investigate Aetna Twp. Woman for Abandoning Children in Indiana

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman who’s accused of abandoning her children and taking off to Florida with a man from Grand Rapids.

According to the report, one of her daughters told her the man was taking pictures of her in the shower.

Police say the woman from Aetna Township abandoned both of her daughters in Indiana.

Sheriff Miller says the girls are now safe and back in Michigan.

The Grand Rapids man is on probation, and there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is working with Child Protective Services and law enforcement in Florida to find the girls’ mother and the man she’s with.