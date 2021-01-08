MDHHS Offers New Guidance to Reopen Schools Across Michigan by March 1

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new guidelines Friday for the safe return to in-person teaching for preK-12 learning.

The state’s goal is to have all school districts in Michigan offering an in-person learning option by March 1 or earlier, if possible.

“MDHHS will continue to do what it takes to save lives and limit the spread of COVID-19,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon in a statement. “At the same time, in-person instruction is critical for the current and the future well-being of children, especially young learners and students who are disadvantaged. We encourage schools to reopen as soon as they can do so with proven protections for staff and students.”

“The value of in-person learning for our kids is immeasurable, and we must do everything we can to help them get a great education safely,” added Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Over the last 10 months, medical experts and epidemiologists have closely followed the data and have learned that schools can establish a low risk of transmission by ensuring that everyone wears a mask and adopting careful infection prevention protocols. I also announced this week that educators and support staff will be eligible for the next phase of COVID vaccinations beginning Jan. 11 to help protect them and their families as they return to work. I strongly encourage districts to provide as much face-to-face learning as possible, and my administration will work closely with them to get it done.”

The MDHHS paused in-person learning in high schools in November and permitted the resumption of in-person learning in high schools on Dec. 21.

Included in the guidance, all staff and students, except during meals and in other limited circumstances, must wear face masks while inside schools.

Other new MDHHS guidelines include:

When feasible, assigning children to cohort groups and limiting their interactions to their cohorts to reduce the number of contacts.

Keeping children 6 feet apart from one another to the extent feasible, making creative use of school spaces to facilitate distancing.

Providing adequate hand sanitizing supplies and reinforcing proper handwashing techniques.

Improving air ventilation.

Having staff and students conduct self-screenings for symptoms at home every day before going to school.

Ensuring school plans are in place in coordination with their local health department if there are any positive COVID-19 tests.

Having staff and students who either test positive or are close contacts of those who test positive follow the guidance issued by MDHHS as well as local health departments. Anyone who is considered a close contact of someone who tests positive but does not have symptoms should quarantine for 10 days under CDC guidance.

Vaccinations for teachers and other school staff can begin on Jan. 11.