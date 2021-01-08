MDARD Suspends Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse’s Food Establishment License

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced that they are suspending the Iron Pig’s food establishment license.

MDARD says the restaurant has repeatedly violated epidemic orders.

They have remained open for indoor dining, ignored social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

On Dec. 2 the Liquor Control Commission suspended the Iron Pig’s liquor license for 90 days for violating the gatherings and face mask order.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says, “We’re still open. Not going anywhere.”

A hearing to go over the suspension is scheduled for Jan. 12.