Mancelona Man Pleads Guilty to Breaking and Entering

A Mancelona man will spend up to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering.

Johnny Rossman appeared in a Charlevoix County court Friday and pleaded guilty to breaking and entering into the Mount McSauba ski lodge and AmericInn Lodge and Suites in Charlevoix Township.

In July, police received a call from employees who worked at Mount McSauba saying that someone had broken in through a window and stolen several items. That same day, police received a call about damage done to a nearby AmericInn.