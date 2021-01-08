Man Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Making Bomb Threat at Michigan Capitol Building

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed charges against a Charlotte man charged with felony terrorism after he reportedly threatened to kill a state representative and made a threatening call Thursday claiming there was a bomb at the Michigan Capitol building.

Michael Varrone, 48, was arrested outside of his residence Thursday by Michigan State Police and is lodged at the Lansing City Jail.

Varrone allegedly called the Michigan Capitol building early Thursday morning, claiming a bomb was inside the building. The building was evacuated and it was determined there was no real threat following a bomb sweep by Michigan State Police.

On Dec. 12, Varrone reportedly called the Michigan House of Representatives six times and on at least one occasion threatened Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family.

Varrone was arraigned Friday in district court in Lansing on two counts of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony; and one count of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, a four-year felony.

The court set his bond at $50,000 cash.

“Threats to our democracy must not be tolerated, and my office will work tirelessly to ensure the people who work and visit our Capitol can do so safely,” Nessel said in a statement. “I am grateful this incident did not result in any serious injury or harm. However, I hope this incident and the disgraceful tragedy that occurred Wednesday at our nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C., can serve as reminders of the security measures we must work to maintain and improve to protect the sanctity of our democracy and the safety of our people.”

Varrone has a probable cause conference on Jan. 22 and a preliminary exam on Jan. 28.