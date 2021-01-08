Houghton Lake Business Honored as One of The Best in The Boating Industry

A Northern Michigan business is being recognized as one of the best across North America.

Spicer’s Boat City in Houghton Lake was ranked 13th in “Boating Industry,” the leading trade publication in the marine industry.

Spicer’s has earned a top 100 spot for the ninth year in a row.

But this is the highest they’ve ever been ranked while competing with thousands of others in the business.

President Phillip Spicer says, “We’ve really grown over the years and expanded our reach to the broader Michigan area instead of just our local community here. Our employees have come along and learned a lot and we’ve had a lot of fun over the years just making the business better.”

Spicer’s Boat City opened its doors back in 1964.