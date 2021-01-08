Healthy Living: Pregnant During a Pandemic

Prenatal vitamins are essential for pregnant women.

Studies show more than 120,000 babies will be born with birth defects in the United States this year.

The March of Dimes says up to seven in 10 could be prevented if expectant mothers took a prenatal vitamin.

Folic acid, iron, calcium, vitamin D all are essential for your unborn baby.

And now another nutrient is being added to the list to not only help the babies’ brains develop, but also, help protect them from COVID-19.

Whitney Amann has the details in today’s Healthy Living.