Grand Traverse Nature Preserve Coming This Spring

After a generous gift, the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is ready to start work on a nature preserve this spring.

Marty and Valerie Cotanche gave a $1 million gift. This donation finishes the fundraising for the Torch River Ridge Nature Preserve.

The 290-acre property in Antrim County is south of Torch Lake along Torch River and runs to the north side of Skegemog Lake.

The conservancy plans to work on the four miles of trails on the property for the public to enjoy.

This wouldn’t be possible without previous owner Bill Weiss offering the land at a generous sale.

Executive Director Glen Chown says, “He hand built these trails and he loved to cross country ski. He allowed all the neighbors to utilize the property as long as they were good stewards like he and his family were over the decades. Basically, we’re building on Bill’s legacy here.”

The trails on the nature preserve are expected to be finished by the fall of this year.