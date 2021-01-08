Georgia Sec. of State Intends to Certify Senate Runoffs by Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day

Georgia’s top election’s official says he intends to certify the results of runoffs that will tip the power balance of the Senate to the Democrats by Jan. 20.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would not commit to completing the task before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

George elected democrats Jon Ossoff and the reverend Raphael Warnock to the Senate.

This gives the Democratic Part control of both chambers of Congress and the White House for the first time in a decade.

In an interview, Raffensperger reiterated Georgia’s elections were fair.