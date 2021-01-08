FSU Professor Breaks Down White House Resignations, 25th Amendment

Several White House officials have announced their resignation following the riot at the US Capitol on Wednesday, with less than two weeks until the end of the Trump Administration.

The latest, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who wrote to Trump that quote “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point on me.”

Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation and Matthew Pottinger, deputy national security advisor are among others quitting.

“It’s historically unique,” says David Takitaki, political science professor at Ferris State University. “This is something that we have not seen, where we’ve see a large number of members of an administration, many of whom have been with the president since day one, who have chosen at this moment, to say this is a bridge too far, I need to tender my resignation.”

Lawmakers are considering whether rhetoric by President Trump before the riot is basis for impeachment or to activate the 25th amendment.

“If the vice president gets the support from the majority of the permanent cabinet, there are 15 members of the permanent cabinet, so if they can get the support of 8 of them to say we believe the president is incapacitated or unable to conduct their duties as president, then they can essentially inform both the Speaker of the House and the president pro tem of the Senate that the vice president has assumed the role of the presidency, and they immediately become the acting president,” says Takitaki.

Since cabinet members like DeVos have turned in their resignation, the second person in command in those departments take over and vote on removal if Vice President Pence where to invoke the 25th amendment.

Something political scientists say is unlikely.

“Mike Pence, regardless of his current relationship with President Trump, knows that there’s only a few days left in his term and he has always been a loyal conservative and republican,” says Takitaki.