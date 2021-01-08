Founder of Traverse City Track Club Passes Away

Traverse City has lost a pillar in the community.

George Kuhn, Founder of the Traverse City Track Club, passed away Sunday night at the age of 88.

George founded the club back in 1962 with a small group of running enthusiasts.

It’s Michigan’s oldest and largest running club with membership of more than 900.

In the past several years, they’ve provided financial support totaling more than $2 million in the form of grants, scholarships and work group gifts for the community.

“As he went through his life, he was an inspiration to many people who became runners and they weren’t fast, they weren’t age group winners. They were just people who benefited from being able to be healthy,” said Lisa Taylor, Executive Director of TC Track Club.

We just received word that George’s Wife Betty passed away Friday morning.

They leave behind four children, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.