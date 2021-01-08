Dominion Voting Systems Sues Sidney Powell

Dominion Voting Systems is suing an attorney, saying she pushed several false election fraud claims on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Attorney Sidney Powell went on several TV shows saying Dominion was trying to steal the election. Many shows have since issued retractions.

The CEO of Dominion says his company has spent more than $500,000 on security because of threats caused by Powell’s allegations.

Powell’s attorney says Dominion is trying to limit his client’s free speech.

The company is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.