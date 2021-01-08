Alpena Man Arrested for First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

An Alpena man is accused of sexually abusing a child for years.

Tony Parris, 32, is charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count accosting child for immoral purposes.

Parris is a part-time employee of the Frederic Township Fire Department.

Michigan State Police received a tip last week about a reported sexual abuse of a child. Police say the abuse began in 2018 and the victim recently told her mother.

His next scheduled court appearance is on Wednesday, Jan. 27.