Alpena Man Arrested for First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
An Alpena man is accused of sexually abusing a child for years.
Tony Parris, 32, is charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count accosting child for immoral purposes.
Parris is a part-time employee of the Frederic Township Fire Department.
Michigan State Police received a tip last week about a reported sexual abuse of a child. Police say the abuse began in 2018 and the victim recently told her mother.
His next scheduled court appearance is on Wednesday, Jan. 27.