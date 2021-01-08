Affordable Housing Projects Approved for Traverse City

The Traverse City Board of Commissioners approved a project and tax cuts that will allow the Traverse City Housing Commission to move forward with a plan to build multiple low income housing units by 2022.

The director of the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, Ashley Halladay-Schmadt, says they’ve been working with them to make it happen.

Ashley says, “We have the right players at the table, we have community support, but we need permanent housing. We need landlords that will work with us, we need need developers that can come into our community at an affordable rate and develop housing across our region.”

Sam Hipsher lives in one of Traverse City’s affordable housing units and says she wanted a year for it to open.

Sam says, “I was constantly searching and they were actually just finishing these apartments and I happened to stumble across them online and I immediately knew I had to get in.”

She says without this type of housing, she wouldn’t be able to afford living in Traverse City.

“I have a lot of younger friends that are living with their parents and they want to move out but there’s nowhere to move to,” says Sam.

The Traverse City Clerk, Benjamin Marentette, says this approval has been a long time coming.

Marentette says, “Thats something that’s very clear that in Traverse City we want to have an economically integrated community where everyone hopefully can find a place to live.”

The Traverse City Clerk says the next steps will be for the Traverse City Housing Commission and developers to settle on a price point for the projects.