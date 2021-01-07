UPDATE: Michigan Capitol Reopens Following Bomb Threat

The Michigan Capitol has reopened to employees and legislators following a bomb sweep by Michigan State Police because of a threat.

The building remains closed to the public, in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

At 6:40 a.m. Thursday, the Michigan State Capitol Facilities Control Office received a bomb threat from a male caller.

The building was temporarily closed to staff as state police checked and secured the building. The capitol was reopened to staff by 9 a.m.

The threat remains under investigation, and state police are attempting to identify the individual who made the threat.