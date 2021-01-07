U.S. Senate Now Under Democratic Control With House

The U.S. Senate will now be in Democratic control after the Georgia run-off elections.

The Democrats needed to win both seats in the Georgia election to gain control.

Jon Ossoff will take over David Perdue’s seat and Raphael Warnock will replace Kelly Loeffler.

More than 4 million people voted in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections.

Warnock is Georgia’s first black senator.

He said, “The voters of this state across geographical, racial and cultural lines stood up and said it is about time we have someone in Washington who is thinking about ordinary people.”