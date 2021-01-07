Traverse City DDA Set to Distribute Downtown Relief Fund

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority has used different incentives over the last few months to create their Downtown Relief Fund.

This fund goes towards downtown businesses struggling because of the pandemic.

They’ve been able to raise $55,000.

Over the next week they will be reviewing applications for the funds.

Katy McCain, Director of Community Development for the Traverse City DDA says, “We received numerous applications which is good and bad. I mean, it shows that there is a lot of need for our businesses downtown. But we’re very encouraged by the number of people that did apply.”

The Traverse City DDA says they plan making those decisions and distributing that money by the end of next week.