TCAPS Announces Changes in Bus Schedules

Northern Michigan’s largest school district is making changes to its bus schedule, and the district says it could affect older students.

TCAPS says ongoing staff shortages are impacting the district, and that includes bus drivers.

It means delays of 30-45 minutes for some middle school and high school students… and some bus routes are having to be combined.

The superintendent says he knows it’s not ideal. Dr. John VanWagoner says, “It’ll be on an as-needed basis. We’re hoping to not need it. But at some point when we do, if we don’t have enough drivers that day, we have the ability to make the call and email the parents, and the students. And their student might be delayed 30-45 minutes.” The district says some bus routes may be at capacity, and other bus drivers may have to loop back to the schools to make a second pick-up for more students.

Dr. VanWagoner says the problems started before COVID, but the pandemic has amplified them. “Pre-COVID pandemic every district has been struggling with having enough staff. Especially bus drivers. We’ve been at a critical point in trying to recruit. With COVID in play that’s making it even tougher, especially in large districts.”

He also says the Coronavirus has affected the availability of those normally relied on as bus drivers. “Many of the people that we often try to recruit are people that may be retired from a traditional job and want to work part time… but right now we’re in a situation where some of those people maybe because of health they can’t risk being in that type of situation.”

The district is using other licensed and trained drivers to transport students when possible, but the district hopes parents will consider dropping off their children in the morning or picking them up after school to avoid the added strain on drivers and the bus routes. Dr. VanWagoner says, “That is a parents’ choice. Certainly we want to make bussing available. We welcome the help.”

TCAPS says they are hiring for bus drivers, substitute teachers, and other support staff.

