State Police Arrest Man for Embezzlement at Central Michigan University

It took a year of investigating and even help from CMU students, but state police say they caught an embezzler.

In September of 2019, a Mt. Pleasant business owner contacted state police about possible embezzlement by an employee.

Detectives asked a CMU forensic accounting class and their professor to help investigate.

Together, they say they found more than $100,000 had been stolen from the business over four years.

On Thursday they arrested Gregory Millis for eight felonies that could send him to prison for 64 years if convicted.