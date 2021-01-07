State of Emergency Declared in Tokyo

A state of emergency has been declared in Japan’s capital of Tokyo, restricting bars, restaurants and large events.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made the declaration Thursday for the city and three neighboring prefectures, which accounts for 30% of the country’s population.

The state of emergency will begin Friday and will las until Feb. 2.

This comes after Japan reported nearly 6,000 new coronavirus cases – it’s highest daily increase since the pandemic began.