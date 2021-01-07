Schools Prepare for Next Phase of Vaccinations

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations will begin next week. Teachers are included on the list of next recipients, but schools in northern Michigan aren’t requiring their staff to get the vaccine.

“It’ll be optional for the teachers,” said Paul Clark, Superintendent of Cheboygan Schools. “We’ve been talking to health departments. We’re currently getting a list together of all of our employees, not just teachers, but any of our staff members that are interested in the vaccination.” He said they will hopefully know by the end of the week how many vaccines they will need.

Superintendent of Harbor Springs Schools, Michael Behrmann said he expects most of his staff to receive the vaccine. “I’m sure it’s not a hundred percent, certainly, but I would say a good percentage,” he said. “Most of our staff is looking forward to getting vaccinations for COVID-19.”

Superintendent Clark says the health department has been great throughout the process. “They’ve kept us up to date on everything that we need to know,” he said. “They’ve done a super job of keeping us informed, so now we’re ready to take that next step in the vaccination phase.”