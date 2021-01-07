Pres. Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Submits Resignation

On the inside of the Capitol building there’s talk of removing President Trump, either by impeachment or by invoking the 25th amendment.

However, the president did promise an orderly transition of power.

Several staff members already stepped down including Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos.

DeVos submitted her resignation to President Trump on Thursday night.

She said President Trump’s role in spurring the riots on Wednesday was an inflection point.

DeVos says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

She is the second cabinet member to resign over the incident.