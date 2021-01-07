Politicians React to Capitol Attack, Say There’s Push for Peace

It’s been 207 years since the U.S Capitol Building has seen an attack like the one that unfolded yesterday.

Triston Cole, Former GOP Majority Leader of the Michigan House of Representatives says when he was watching this footage he was in disbelief.

Cole says, “That is beyond disrespectful and something that should never happen here in America.”

He says now is the time to shift to focus on the accountability of the voting system.

“Whether or not there was any actual mishandling of votes or miscounting of votes, it doesn’t matter. The damage has been done. We need to make sure that there is integrity in the systems we use,” says Cole.

He says more importantly people should be seeking peace.

“More elections are lost than won. We often have more people than the one position running for the position and we’ve always had a peaceful transfer of power and that must remain,” Cole says.

The Grand Traverse Democrats also agree with this.

Grand Traverse Democrats chair, Chris Cracchiolo says, “As I told our board meeting earlier this evening, on January 21st I just hope we’re all able to breathe a lot easier.”

Now the Emmet County Democrat’s are asking Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman to resign after following through on objections to the electoral college, the Grand Traverse Dems are standing behind them.

“We have been aghast at many of the things that representative Bergman has voted on that really were not in the best interest of his constituents here,” Cracchiolo says.

The Grand Traverse Democrat’s day this should inspire more to get involved with local candidates and future elections.