Nub’s Nob Debuts New Winter Garden Cafe for 2021 Season

We are all looking for fun ways to enjoy the winter wonderland that is Northern Michigan.

This season, Nub’s Nob has debuted a new Winter Garden Café.

Last year, all food and drink options were housed inside at the Emmet County ski hill. This year, they have added the outdoor space to create the perfect slope side hangout.

They have added heaters and fireplaces to keep things cozy.

That’s just one of the exciting things they have planned for 2021.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr were there with all the things skiers can expect this season.

To learn more about Nub’s Nob, click here.