NMC’s Culinary Institute Postpones Opening of Teaching Restaurant

Northwestern Michigan College announced they canceled the spring openings of their teaching restaurant, Lobdell’s.

Because of coronavirus restrictions the state has mandated the Lobdell’s restaurant must remain closed like all other indoor dining establishments.

With multiple extensions already, the school says the uncertainty of what will happen next just makes it impractical to operate the restaurant as a class this semester.

Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Culinary Institute Program Director, Les Eckert says, “It allows us to breathe easier this semester. Though we may be able to continue with face to face learning, we know that we’re not walking a tightrope and wondering when are we going to be asked to shut down.”

NMC plans to reopen Lobdell’s this summer.