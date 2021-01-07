MTM On The Road: Try Out A New Winter Sport On The Great Lakes Winter Trails

Michigan’s Great Lakes Winter Trails are full of snow sport adventures for winter sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

This year, the Trails are celebrating their 34th year of operation.

Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville is one of the many resorts that are near these trails. From cross country skiing on their network of trails, to snow shoeing at the Michigan Legacy Art Park, you can even rent a fat tire bike to check out Iron Fish Distillery.

Katie and Stephanie are there live this morning to tell us why this winter is the perfect time to learn a new sport or hobby and visit the thousands of acres of trails this winter.