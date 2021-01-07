MSP Arrest Charlotte Man for Making Bomb Threat at Michigan Capitol Building

The Attorney General’s Office says they’ve arrested a Charlotte man accused of making a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol building.

Around 6:40 Thursday morning capitol security received a call from a man saying a bomb was at the Capitol building.

Security told legislators, staff, and employees to stay away as the swept the building, which was later deemed safe.

The breach on the capitol in Lansing in April, in addition to Thursday’s threats and the riots in Washington has some making a renewed call for added security inside the capitol.