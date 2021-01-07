Michigan Officials Report 4,015 New COVID-19 Cases, 176 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting new 4,015 cases of the coronavirus and 176 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 512,751 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 13,094 COVID-19 deaths.

Of the 176 daily COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday, 138 were identified during a vital records review.

On Wednesday, the state was at 508,736 confirmed cases with 12,918 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 30, 363,611 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

