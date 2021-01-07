Michigan DNR Reports 2020 Elk Hunting Statistics

Like many other outdoor activities, elk hunting also saw an increase in participation last year. The DNR saw over 44,000 license applications in 2020, which was over 2,000 more than 2019. They also gave out more licenses than the previous year.

Throughout the two hunting periods, there were 214 elk harvested. In the second, 88 percent of hunters found success. Wildlife Outreach Coordinator with the DNR, Rachel Lightner says it’s not surprising there was an increase in participation. “It was a safe way to get outdoors and recreate essentially in a socially distanced safe environment,” she said. “We know that all of the hunters that participated were itching to get outdoors and have a really fun and safe experience.”