Michigan Capitol Reopens Following Bomb Threat

The Michigan Capitol has reopened to employees and legislators following a bomb sweep by Michigan State Police because of a threat.

The building remains closed to the public, in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

At 6:40 a.m. Thursday, the Michigan State Capitol Facilities Control Office received a bomb threat from a male caller.

The building was temporarily closed to staff as state police checked and secured the building. The capitol was reopened to staff by 9 a.m.

Following the scene in Washington, D.C. yesterday, state police in Michigan were ready for any incidents like this to happen today. But it’s actually been heightened for the last few months

“In the past six or seven months, especially since November in an election year, it’s been on our radar and security has been it’s been extra vigilant, I guess we could say,” MSP Lieutenant Darren Green said.

The threat remains under investigation, and state police are attempting to identify the individual who made the threat.