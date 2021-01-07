Macy’s to Close 45 Stores in 2021

Macy’s is closing 45 more of its iconic department stores by the middle of the year.

As of now, no Michigan store is set to close.

The retail giant announced it would close 125 stores over the next few years.

Macy’s temporarily closed all retail locations in mid-March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty of those stores closed during the pandemic closed permanently.

USA Today reports Macy’s is in better shape than some other retailers.

Macy’s CEO says with competition struggling even more, there’s good potential for Macy’s to gain market share moving forward.